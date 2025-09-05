Inspector Zende review: Manoj Bajpayee's conviction makes this sluggish yet funny film on Charles Sobhraj's arrest work

Inspector Zende movie review Director: Chinmay Mandlekar Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, Bhalchandra Kadam Rating: ★★★ If Helen of Troy’s face was the one that launched a thousand ships, then Manoj Bajpayee’s is the one that can make you believe the impossible. Give him a script and he’ll have you convinced that aliens are running the local paan shop, and you would still be first in line to try it. Inspector Zende review: Manoj Bajpayee stars as the titular character.

Inspector Zende comes across as a distant cousin of Manoj’s Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man, perhaps because the territory feels so familiar to him. The story follows the titular protagonist on his mission to catch murderer Carl Bhojraj (obviously Charles Sobhraj), with the pursuit unfolding as a quirky comedy.

Written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film plays out like a classic snake-and-mongoose battle, which is exactly how Zende himself frames it. It is based on real-life cop Madhukar Zende, who caught Charles not once but twice, a story that almost demanded a big-screen retelling. And what might look like cinematic exaggeration often turns out to be fact: Zende really did have two policemen sit on Charles during the train ride from Goa to Mumbai after his arrest!

The tone remains light. The squad of cops surrounding Manoj is as eccentric as he is, each with a quirk that marks them out. The gravity of Charles’s crimes, which earned him the nickname Bikini Killer, never disappears, but the film lets humour stand front and centre.

Where the film stumbles is in its pacing. The constant chase eventually wears you down, and after a point, you begin to wonder about the purpose of it all. The predictability does not help either, draining some of the energy from an otherwise lively setup.

In the performance department, Manoj Bajpayee plays Zende with his trademark conviction, blending charm into the role. Jim Sarbh looks every bit the suave Carl and nails the accent, bringing a touch of menace beneath the polish. Bhalchandra Kasam fits the role of Zende’s sidekick with ease, while Sachin Khedekar, though in a smaller part, leaves the right impression.

Overall, Inspector Zende is an engaging watch in parts, lifted by Manoj Bajpayee’s steady presence and a cast that rises to the occasion. Yet the repetition in storytelling keeps it from reaching the heights its premise promised. At three stars, this is a serviceable thriller with a humorous streak, more enjoyable for its performances than its plot.