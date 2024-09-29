Internet calls Shah Rukh Khan 'a true gentleman' as he helps Rani Mukerji with her saree on IIFA 2024 stage. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan won the hearts of his fans after he helped Rani Mukerji with her saree on the stage of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024. The event on the second day took place in Abu Dhabi. Taking to its Instagram account, IIFA posted a bunch of pictures and videos of the duo from the event. (Also Read | IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bag best actors, Animal wins big) Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji on the IIFA 2024 stage.

Shah Rukh helps Rani with her saree

In a clip, Rani Mukerji was seen arriving on stage to announce an award. She hugged host Karan Johar while Shah Rukh stood near them, staring at her saree. As Rani walked towards the mic, Shah Rukh lifted the loose end of a saree (pallu), which was touching the floor.

After she reached the mic, Shah Rukh placed it gently on the floor. Seeing this gesture of Shah Rukh, Rani laughed and then mouthed, "Thank you". For the event, Karan opted for a black and red jacket and trousers. Shah Rukh was seen in a shirt under a blazer and pants. Rani wore a satin green saree and blouse.

Sharing the video, IIFA wrote, “Nostalgia is real! Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar together again—now this is a reunion we didn’t know we needed so badly!” Posting the pictures, they captioned the post, “Once again, simply chalte chalte (name of their film), Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji steal our hearts with their beautiful jodi (pair)!”

Fans react to Shah Rukh's gesture

Reacting to the posts, a fan said, “SRK-Kajol and SRK-Rani are evergreen couples of Indian Cinema.” “SRK and Rani Mukerji must work together again. Both look great and are at the top of their respective games. And such blazing chemistry, my goodness!” read a comment. “The king and the queen. A true gentleman by all means,” wrote a person.

About IIFA

At the event, Rani won the Best Actress award for her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for Jawan. The three-day event kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Rekha, Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal lit up the stage on the second day. Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor added charm to the gala night with their performances. IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.