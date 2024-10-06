Internet feels Shraddha Kapoor couldn't walk in 'heavy lehenga' at fashion show: 'Something awkward about that outfit'

Shraddha Kapoor walked the ramp for Hyderabad-based couture brand Mishru on Saturday at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi. Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged on social media platforms. However, fans noticed that though she looked beautiful, she was unable to walk properly on the ramp. (Also Read | Stree 2 now on OTT: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's blockbuster lands on Prime Video but here's the catch) Shraddha Kapoor walked the ramp at a Delhi event.

Shraddha stuns in beautiful lehenga

During the Mishru Couture Showcase, Shraddha wore a cream lehenga with intricate beadwork and embroidery. A video was shared by a paparazzi on Instagram in which Shraddha was seen walking the ramp, smiling and giving different poses.

Internet reacts to Shraddha's walk

Reacting to it, a person said, "She, as usual, looks fab, but it seems she is finding it difficult to walk in that lehenga." A comment read, "Something awkward abt that outfit or maybe her footwear. Her walk is not impressive.. though she looks cute." A fan said, "The way she handled the Lehenga of 20kg like a queen."

An Instagram user said, “She's couldn't walk comfortably her face expression say it all.” A social media user wrote, "She had aced the ramp but the problem is in lehenga it's heavy from down and she had not practiced for it." "I think her lehanga is heavy that's why she was unable to walk properly.. anyways she is looking beautiful," said another fan.

Shraddha's recent film

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, which also stars RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. The film made cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar. Both of them have been praised for their contributions to the film.