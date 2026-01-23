Internet finds Juhi Chawla’s doppelganger and even the actor can’t ignore it
After being inundated with comments calling her daughter of Juhi Chawla, The Twinternet finally addressed the chatter through a video.
An Instagram user known as The Twinternet has taken social media by storm, leaving social media users stunned by her uncanny resemblance to Juhi Chawla. While many have tagged her as the actor’s doppelganger, a section of people wondered if she could be Juhi’s daughter. As the chatter grew louder, the Riyadh-based influencer reacted to the buzz, and even got a thumbs-up from Juhi Chawla herself.
Juhi Chawla lookalike reacts to the buzz
After being inundated with comments comparing her to Juhi, The Twinternet finally addressed the chatter on social media. While putting to rest rumours of being the actor’s daughter, she revealed an interesting detail about her own roots, sharing that her mother was a fashion icon in her time. She also posted a series of her mother’s vintage photographs. The reel soon caught Juhi Chawla’s eye, with the actor dropping a like on the post.
Sharing the video, she captioned, “To settle the constant juhi chawla comments.”
In the video, she is heard saying, “No, I'm not Juhi Chawla’s daughter, but my actual mother was and is a total babe and she was a fashion icon of her time. Let me show you. Her effortless cool girl energy is just iconic. Can we have a moment for the way my dad is looking at my mum? So cute.”
“Beautiful family, you do look alot like Juhi Chawla,” one social media user commented on the reel, with another writing, “Such a beautiful pic of your parents. No doubt you look like Juhi Chawla, and have a lovely mother.”
One comment read, “A very beautiful picture of your parents! You look like Juhi Chawla! Your family is very beautiful.”
“Are u using juhi chawla filter… please prove your real existence… it's scary,” one wrote, and one commented, “So resemble Juhi Chawla so much.”
In another reel, The Twinternet fully leans into the Juhi Chawla comparisons, recreating the actor’s trademark smiles and expressions. She also shared how the internet’s constant parallels with the actor have played a big role in her going viral. In the video, she said, “When the internet compares you to an eighties Bollywood actress so many times that you go viral randomly and she herself likes your Instagram post. Just another day of the internet being totally bizarre.”
Based in Riyadh, The Twinternet often offers a peek into her life as an expat and a mother, sharing moments from her everyday world with her followers on Instagram.
About Juhi Chawla
Juhi is married to businessman Jay Mehta. She got married to him in a secret ceremony in 1996. She was one of the top stars of the Hindi film industry at the time. Sharing why she wanted to keep her marriage a secret, Juhi had told Rajeev Masand in a 2020 interview, “At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway.” The couple has two children-- Jahnavi Mehta and Arjun Mehta. In recent times, she has featured in projects such as The Railway Men, Sharmaji Namkeen and Hush Hush.
