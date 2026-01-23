Internet finds Juhi Chawla’s doppelganger and even the actor can’t ignore it

In the video, she is heard saying, “No, I'm not Juhi Chawla’s daughter, but my actual mother was and is a total babe and she was a fashion icon of her time. Let me show you. Her effortless cool girl energy is just iconic. Can we have a moment for the way my dad is looking at my mum? So cute.”

After being inundated with comments comparing her to Juhi, The Twinternet finally addressed the chatter on social media. While putting to rest rumours of being the actor’s daughter, she revealed an interesting detail about her own roots, sharing that her mother was a fashion icon in her time. She also posted a series of her mother’s vintage photographs. The reel soon caught Juhi Chawla ’s eye, with the actor dropping a like on the post.

An Instagram user known as The Twinternet has taken social media by storm, leaving social media users stunned by her uncanny resemblance to Juhi Chawla . While many have tagged her as the actor’s doppelganger, a section of people wondered if she could be Juhi’s daughter. As the chatter grew louder, the Riyadh-based influencer reacted to the buzz, and even got a thumbs-up from Juhi Chawla herself.

In another reel, The Twinternet fully leans into the Juhi Chawla comparisons, recreating the actor’s trademark smiles and expressions. She also shared how the internet’s constant parallels with the actor have played a big role in her going viral. In the video, she said, “When the internet compares you to an eighties Bollywood actress so many times that you go viral randomly and she herself likes your Instagram post. Just another day of the internet being totally bizarre.”