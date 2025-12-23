‘Ruined the song’: Internet is not pleased with new version of Saat Samundar Paar in Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set for release in theatres this Friday. The makers have now released a new track from the film, a new version of the iconic 1991 song, Saat Samundar Paar. Soon, many reacted to the song, and so far, the track has only received negative reviews, with many wondering why the need to ruin a classic song like Saat Samundar Paar. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set for a December 25 release.

New Saat Samundar Paar track gets a thumbs down

The new track is sung by Karan Nawani. The music video features Kartik dancing inside a night club, as Ananya pensively waits for him. Although the lyrics and the tune of the new version are the same, it has a much different energy to it, which does not match the upbeat disco-vibe of the original.

Reacting to the song, one user commented, “Poore gaane ka satyanaash kar diya (They ruined the whole song).” Another said, “One more childhood banger ruined.” A user said, “So bad, total opposite to the original which could make even a drunken guy dance.” “Does anyone remember the late Divya Bharti every time they hear this song ....got a quick flashback, can't beat the original,” said a second fan.

Another user posted a video from Ananya and Ahaan Panday's performance at Alanna Panday's wedding and said that the performance was way better than the entire new version. “Ahaan Panday's dance was so much better,” said a user. “This is like the Hollywood studio execs suddenly using their big brains and thinking that making Joker a musical works. Utterly terrible idea of a composition when the original is still so embedded in our minds,” felt another user. “Best way to remind us that originals cannot be copied,” said a user.

About the OG track

The original song Saat Samundar Paar is from the 1992 film Vishwatma, starring Sunny Deol and Divya Bharti. The music was composed by Viju Shah, and the song was sung by Sadhana Sargam (and Udit Narayan in parts). It was a major hit and remains a cult classic from the '90s.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.