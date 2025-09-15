Internet miffed Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf are 'barely there' in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer hasn’t quite struck the right chord with social media users. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, and initial reaction in the virtual world highlights disappointment – with Janhvi being labelled a misfit for the role and complaints surfacing that Sanya and Rohit were barely visible in the trailer. The trailer of the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released on Monday.

Internet reacts

Social media users were disappointed to see Sanya and Rohit getting minimal screen time in the trailer, with the focus majorly on Varun and Janhvi. It led to discussions on social media, including Reddit.

“Idk, why they have shown the entire film in a 3 min trailer. Even in the end, Sunny starts dreaming about Tulsi, and they will end up together. Obvious they are the lead, but don't show their moments and how they end up together,” one comment read, with another reading, “Janhvi unfortunately never looks like she is part of the world. Poor acting aside, she looks out of place.”

Many felt that “comic punchline” didn't land. “Nope from me. I will watch it on OTT for timepass but it is not something which I will watch on the big screen,” one wrote, and another shared, “Wanted to watch it for Sanya but I can't tolerate Jhanvi even in the trailer, so this one's gonna be a miss.”

Others felt Janhvi looked like a misfit, with one comment reading, “Jahnvi looks like a misfit. Other 3 look to be doing well.” One complained, “Sanya and Rohit are barely there in the trailer and I don't expect more of them in the film either.”

Another social media user shared, “These kind of movies work if all 4 'actors' are given an equal treatment and it becomes very confusing for the audience who should be with whom....not if you give importance to 2 of them, giving away what is going to happen in the end.”

“Janhvi cannot do comedy at all. Ugh… Im so mad Sanya has to play second fiddle to her but she looks great as always,” one comment read.

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer

As per the trailer, Varun's character will be seen teaming up with Janhvi to fake a love story to make their exes, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, jealous. They will be seen going to their wedding functions, leading to drama, emotion, confusion and chaos.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, and others. Backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is a spiritual successor to the Dulhania films, which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on the big screen on October 2.