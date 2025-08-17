Internet feels Giorgia Andriani looks unrecognisable in new pictures: ‘Doesn't look like the girl who dated Arbaaz Khan’

Model-dancer Giorgia Andriani looked unrecognisable as she stepped out in Mumbai for dinner with her friends. Several videos and pictures of Giorgia on Mumbai streets on Saturday evening emerged on social media platforms. Giorgia Andriani was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Giorgia Andriani steps out in Mumbai, looks unrecognisable

In a clip, Giorgia was seen smiling as she spoke to the paparazzi. Pointing at a woman standing next to her, she said, "Yeh meri chhoti behen hai (This is my younger sister)." She then pulled her closer and gave a hug. For the outing, Giorgia wore a black top and a short skirt.

After waving the paparazzi goodbye, she walked towards a car. As she was about to knock on the window, the car drove away. A shocked Giorgia kept her hands over her mouth. She said, "Yeh meri gaadi nahi hai (This isn't my car)."

How internet reacted to Giorgia's new look

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Is it that Giorgia Andriani who dated Arbaaz Khan? She looks so different." A comment read, "What did she do to her face? Giorgia doesn't look like Giorgia." A fan said, "Unable to recognise her, but she looks pretty." A social media user commented, "She was pretty earlier. Why did she change?"

About Giorgia's career, personal life

Giorgia’s started her professional career in India with the Telugu action-comedy series Karoline Kamakshi. In it, she played the titular role. The series is available on ZEE5. She also worked in Welcome to Bajrangpur alongside Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, and Sharat Saxena.

Giorgia also featured in the song Jasmine from AP Arjun's Kannada film Martin (2024). She has also featured in several music videos, including Jubin Nautiyal’s Dil Jisse Zinda Hain alongside Gurmeet Choudhary and Mika Singh’s Roop Tera Mastana.

Giorgia dated Salman Khan's brother, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan from 2018-23. In December 2023, she confirmed that she had broken up with Arbaaz and said that they had decided to break up mutually and that she would ‘always have feelings’ for him.

She told Pinkvilla, “I think since the beginning we both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. Because we are very different, we both knew that. But neither of us had the courage to admit that.”