Internet slams Dia Mirza after 5-year-old son 'schools' delivery boy over plastic bags: ‘The entitlement is unreal’

Dia Mirza is currently facing backlash on social media after she narrated an instance of her 5-year-old son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, schooling an adult delivery boy. Dia recently appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast and, while speaking about climate change and being strictly against the use of plastic bags, she shared an incident when her son talked down to a delivery boy for bringing coconuts in plastic bags with plastic straws.

What did Dia Mirza say?

Dia Mirza received backlash for her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi's rude behaviour towards a delivery boy.

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Speaking on the podcast, Dia said, "The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn’t know whom he was delivering. So Avyaan opened the door and he puts his hand on his hips and says, ‘Bhaiya plastic me lekar aaye hai, hamari ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao (Why have you got this in plastic? Plastic is not allowed in our home, put it down and take the plastic away)."

Soha lauded Avyaan's conviction and responded, "Imagine standing up to somebody who is an adult and to have that conviction."

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{{^usCountry}} While Soha commended Avyaan's behaviour, many listeners didn't agree with the little boy's conduct or Dia supporting the same. The clip from the podcast quickly went viral. One comment called Dia 'entitled' and wrote, "Imagine talking so rudely and with such entitlement to someone who’s literally providing you a service in 40 degree centigrade😭 The entitlement is unreal - it blinds them to basic respect and decency. If you don’t plastic just go to the thela and buy it yourself and carry it in paper bags. And then the same people act all polished and “real” on camera… what a joke." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Soha commended Avyaan's behaviour, many listeners didn't agree with the little boy's conduct or Dia supporting the same. The clip from the podcast quickly went viral. One comment called Dia 'entitled' and wrote, "Imagine talking so rudely and with such entitlement to someone who’s literally providing you a service in 40 degree centigrade😭 The entitlement is unreal - it blinds them to basic respect and decency. If you don’t plastic just go to the thela and buy it yourself and carry it in paper bags. And then the same people act all polished and “real” on camera… what a joke." {{/usCountry}}

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Another listener pointed out how Dia herself must be using makeup products that arrive in plastic containers but doesn't speak about the same. Calling it 'insulated privilege', the social media user wrote, "A child scolds a poor coconut vendor, who sells door to door trying to make ends meet in scorching Indian summers, to “take back his plastic,” while adults celebrate it as “standing up to a grown-up.” Then the mother of the said child appears on camera, fully decked out in 20+ makeup products for that perfect dewy glow… Guess what those products are sold in? You guessed it right — plastic packaging! This is what insulated privilege looks like."

There is a level of tone deafness that comes with privilege. Your job as you gain more and more privilege is to protect yourself against that tone deafness. This doesn’t just apply to celebrities. We are all victims to it. Saavdhan rahe, satarak rahe aur aache dost banaye jo… https://t.co/EutTxFe4d9 — Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) June 30, 2026

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Another comment read, "Entitled Dia Mirza talking nonsense and another privileged female agreeing along. 😡 First teach your child some decent manners. The nariyal has to be brought in a bag. If you do not want the plastic bag, fine. No need to allow your kid to berate delivery person." Other comments were also on the same lines.

About Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Bandra residence in Mumbai. They welcomed their son Avyaan the same year. She was earlier married to producer Sahil Sangha.

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