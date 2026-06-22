Dia Mirza recalls working 28 hours nonstop without script as a newcomer in Bollywood: ‘Seedha 5 filmein karne bhej diya’

Dia then said, "People whom you say you launched, when I used to hear stories about the level of love, care and attention you gave them. Unke workshops karwaye, classes lagwaye, tameez seekhayi ki acting kya hoti hai, dance classes karwaaye (you made them attend workshops, enrolled them in classes, taught them proper etiquette and what acting really is, and even arranged dance classes for them), diction coaching, I had nothing of that sort."

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Dia's home, which the actor revealed she had bought at the age of 19. During their conversation, Farah praised Dia's performances in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. She said Dia appeared remarkably confident and never looked like a newcomer on screen.

Last year, Deepika Padukone 's exit from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sparked a debate about fixed working hours for actors in the film industry. However, more than a decade earlier, actors often worked gruelling schedules. Actor Dia Mirza recently recalled how, despite being a debutant, she would work for 27 to 28 hours at a stretch, and that too without receiving a script.

She added, "Seedha 5 picturon mein kaam karne bhej diya, din ke 24 ghante, 27, 28 ghante non-stop. I used to always tell you, once you work with Pooja Films, you are prepared to work with any production house in the country. Because we worked hard. Didn't get any script. Bas online sunaya aur bola yeh superhit hone waali hai, isko karlo bas (I was immediately sent to work on five films at once, working 24 hours a day — 27, 28 hours non-stop. I always used to say that once you've worked with Pooja Films, you're prepared to work with any production house in the country because we worked incredibly hard. We never even got a script. They would simply narrate the story over the phone and say, 'This is going to be a superhit, just do it,' and that was it)."

Dia made her acting debut in 2001 with the romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan and Dia in the lead roles, the film underperformed at the box office upon release but later attained cult status. The film was backed by Pooja Entertainment. Her second film, Deewaanapan, was also produced by Vashu Bhagnani, but it too failed to make an impact at the box office.