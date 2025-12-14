Soha Ali Khan's ‘heart is full’ after binge-watching husband Kunal Kemmu's Single Papa: 'You will laugh and cry'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is currently winning hearts with his performance in his latest web series, Single Papa. The actor’s portrayal has not only struck a chord with audiences but has also received a wholehearted seal of approval from his wife and actor Soha Ali Khan. Soha recently binge-watched the series with Kunal and shared her honest and unfiltered review on social media. Soha Ali Khan reviews husband Kunal Kemmu's Single Papa.

Soha Ali Khan reviews Single Papa

On Saturday, Soha took to Instagram and shared a video of herself and Kunal vibing to one of the songs from Single Papa while watching the series together. Along with the video, she wrote, “Binge-watching Single Papa with the not-so-single but immensely talented papa himself 😁! It made my heart full — the story, the performances… You will laugh, you will cry, and then you will laugh again — it has all the feels.”

Fans, too, flooded the comments section with praise for Kunal’s performance. One user wrote, “Binge-watched it and must say Kunal did an AMAZING job.” Another commented, “Beautiful series… amazing work @kunalkemmu. Keep doing great work. Loved it 💕💕 Love from Auckland.” A third fan shared, “I’m on episode two, and I have already laughed and cried.” Another comment read, “Best of you, Kunal Kemmu. Really loved it… cried during so many scenes. Loved seeing you in a loving papa’s role.”

While Kunal essays the role of a single father on screen, he is far from being one in real life. The actor tied the knot with Soha Ali Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2015 after dating for six years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Kemmu, in 2017.

About Single Papa

The six-episode web series follows the story of a carefree single man whose life turns upside down when he finds a baby in his car and decides to raise the child on his own, without support, without his family’s approval and without a clue. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the show stars Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Isha Talwar in key roles. Single Papa is currently streaming on Netflix.