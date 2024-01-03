close_game
Ira Khan flaunts 'Bride-to-be' headband as she visits salon ahead of her wedding

Ira Khan flaunts 'Bride-to-be' headband as she visits salon ahead of her wedding

ANI |
Jan 03, 2024 02:27 PM IST

Earlier on Wednesday, before her wedding to Nupur Shikhare, Ira was spotted outside a salon in the city.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into her wedding preparations.

Sharing a mirror selfie, the soon-to-be bride wrote, "Ready!! I'm going to wear this all day."

Ira is set to get married today to longtime beau and fiance Nupur Shikhare.

Earlier today, she was spotted outside a salon in the city.

She was seen in a black T-shirt with a matching mini-skirt and to emphasise her big day she sported a pink 'Bride-to-be' headband.

She also posted one more selfie of herself on Instagram stories and wrote, "Just sitting around in different places with my head-band!"

Last night, Aamir and his son Junaud were seen arriving at the venue for Ira's mehendi ceremony. Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

Kiran Rao, the former wife of Aamir, was also seen seated in her car with her son Azad. The mother-son duo was decked up in ethnic attire.

Earlier, Aamir happily posed for the paparazzi. He made an appearance wearing a black tee and harem pants. He greeted everyone with folded hands, waved and smiled. He said, "Thank you," and then made his way inside.

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Nupur, on November 18, last year, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family--Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh--in attendance.

The wedding is scheduled for this evening at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai. (ANI)

