Ira Khan decks up in red saree and floral jewellery for pre-wedding ceremony, kisses fiancé Nupur Shikhare. See pics

Ira Khan turned a beautiful Marathi bride-to-be in a red saree and floral jewellery as she took part in a pre-wedding ceremony recently. She has shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the ceremony to show how women from both sides of the family came together to deck her up. Her mom Rina Dutta and fiancé Nupur Shikhare are also seen in the pictures. Also read: Ira Khan kickstarts pre-wedding festivities with Nupur Shikhare, Reena Dutta attends kelvan celebration Ira Khan has shared several pics from her pre wedding ceremony.

Ira Khan's pre-wedding ceremony

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ira first shared a few glimpses of her look for the day. She wore a red saree with a golden border and paired it with a black halter neck blouse. She put up a big red bindi on her forehead, did minimal makeup and also wore floral jewellery in pink and white. She also shared a picture of her kissing Nupur, who wore a yellow kurta pyjama for the festivities.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare during the ceremony.

Ira went on to share close-up pictures of her hairstyle as she tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with a gajra. Other pictures showed her sitting on a chair, while being surrounded by several women, who were making her wear the floral jewellery, bangles and a Maharashtrian nath. A picture also showed her mom Rina Dutta in a pink and golden saree.

Ira Khan decks up as part of the ceremony.

Ira Khan to marry Nupur Shikhare in January

Ira is set to marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Ira had recently shared pictures from the kelvan ceremony in which she was served a feast. She had worn a pink lehariya saree for the ceremony which also had her friend Mithila Palkar and cousin Zayn Marie Khan in attendance as well.

Ira and Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, got engaged in November last year. It was a fun celebration with close friends and family. Aamir had danced on his song Papa Kahte Hain at the party.

Praising his son-in-law to-be Nupur, Aamir had told News18, "He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail