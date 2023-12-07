Ira Khan sends puzzles to bridesmaids ahead of January wedding, they discover invite as a surprise

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Nupur Shikhare on January 3. She shared a video on Thursday to give a glimpse of how her friends reacted after discovering her puzzle invite asking them to be her bridesmaids. She deleted the video after some time. Ira sent them boxes with custom-made pieces of puzzles, specifically designed differently for each one of them, and asked them to make someone record their reaction as they unpacked the parcel. The video showed their reactions to the unexpected invite. Also read: Ira Khan decks up in red saree and floral jewellery for pre-wedding ceremony, kisses fiancé Nupur Shikhare. See pics Ira Khan gave a beautiful surprise to her bridesmaids.

Ira Khan's note along with invite

Sharing the video, Ira Khan wrote on Instagram, "Popeye: Edit it bit by bit. Me: Does it in one night. This has been on the to-do since April. Better late than never. I love you guys so much. Do you see the variety and range of the people in my life? Don’t miss the contrast between Zayn and Danielle’s reaction to puzzles, Danielle’s montage of “it’s so cute!”, the contrast between Kshitej and everyone else’s reactions, the following and not following of instructions (clearly they were not clear enough), all the various camera men and their running commentary. Just watch the whole video. Don’t miss anything. I’ve watched all this footage lots of times. And it still fills my heart every time. AAAAAAAAAAHHHH ITS HAPPENING!! (shaking face emojis, smiling face with hearts and partying face emojis)."

She further wrote at the end of the post, "Now someone else please make the bachelorette video. My quota for editing for the wedding is over. #bridesmaids #countdown."

The video showed her cousin and actor Zayn Marie Khan asking another person to not help her in solving the puzzle and getting emotional in between while joining the pieces to discover what it was. She even says that she is not ready to handle the outcome of the puzzle. Her other friends were also seen getting lost in solving the puzzle, not realising at first how long it could take and then feeling overwhelmed on how thoughtful the invite was.

Ira and Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, got engaged in November last year. Ira recently shared a glimpse of some pre-wedding rituals on her Instagram Stories. Her mom Reena Dutta was also seen in the pictures and videos.

