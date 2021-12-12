Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pens note on struggles of single mothers, tells Babil: ‘Sorry son, but…’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a lengthy note on Instagram as their son Babil began shooting for his first web series, The Railway Men. Sutapa wrote about the struggles of a single mother and warned Babil that her standards are ‘very high’, having spent three decades with Irrfan.

“So this week my son started shooting. I am mighty exhilarated for this Babil Khan kid. I am a little late to share this but I wanted to tell all the single mothers that parenting is tough, especially if your child is used to both the parents for 21 years of their life, but it is not impossible (Applauding all single mothers),” she wrote.

Sutapa let Babil know that she would be ‘the most difficult critic to please’. “Sorry son, but sharing my world with a legend all my life (30 years, factually. Lifetime, emotionally. Eternity, spiritually) has got my standards very high. I don’t want to frighten you and overburden you, we have social media for that. I want to remind you, as baba said and rightly so, that I am the most difficult critic to please,” she wrote.

Babil will take a ‘long time’ to check all the boxes on a long list before she can call him a good actor, Sutapa said. “You are beginning baccha and your hard work is the first tick I am happy to give. I know you are overwhelmed with the amazing cast of the series at the same time feel lucky to be able to learn from the best. But truly I happily put the second tick as I see you in the poster with seasoned actors, still just being there not trying extra or faking but actually looking at something to do with the premise of the show. Even if it’s just a poster,” she wrote.

Also see: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil gives a peek into Nashik farmhouse in new photoshoot, reveals emotional bond with the location

Sutapa, however, asked Babil to not be in a hurry to check all the boxes ‘because trying, failing and then getting it right is the trick’. “You can never hurry your father’s legacy,” she wrote. “Oh teri,” he commented on the post.

The Railway Men is Yash Raj Films’ first OTT venture and is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Apart from Babil, it also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu.