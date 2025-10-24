Is Munna Bhai 3 finally happening? Arshad Warsi shares update, says ‘Rajkumar Hirani is actually working on…’

Bollywood actors Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt's bromance in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai won hearts, and the films emerged as commercial successes. Since then, fans have been waiting to see the duo reunite again as Munna and Circuit. After saying that Munna Bhai 3 might not happen, in an interview with Screen, Arshad has now given an update on the film. Arshad Warsi reveals Rajkumar Hirani is working on Munna Bhai 3.

Arshad Warsi on working with Sanjay Dutt

Arshad talked about his 'wonderful experience' working with Sanju and said, “Sanju is just mind-blowing, he is a different kind of talent altogether. It used to be so much fun just being with him. And let me tell you, I’m somebody who is very bad at remembering the entire script and the larger storyline of the film. But for Sanju, I had to remember the entire story just so that I could remind him. Because every day he used to show up and ask, ‘Bro, what are we doing today?’ and then I used to tell him that we are doing this scene today, we did that scene yesterday, the scene preceding is that one, the one that follows has this and so on. And he used to be like, ‘Kya yaar’. What happened on screen was magic.”

Arshad Warsi shared update on Munna Bhai 3

Arshad also shared an update on Munna Bhai 3 and said, “See, with part 3, the thing is that once it was not happening at all, but now Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) is actually working on it. He is seriously working on it, and it seems like it should happen now.”

In 2023, in an interview with India Today, Arshad had said that Munna Bhai 3 might never happen because Rajkumar Hirani will only start the film once he is 200% sure about the script. In 2024, Hirani attended an event for the unveiling of Screen, where he shared his plans about Munna Bhai 3 and revealed having a unique idea for the film. He said, "The most important factor is that the next instalment has to get better than the previous films. But now, I have a unique idea. Of course, over the course of 100 years of cinema, everything has been said. But yeah, I am working on that idea."

About the Munna Bhai franchise

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the franchise stars Sanjay Dutt as Murli Prasad Sharma, popularly known as Munna Bhai, and Arshad Warsi as his loyal sidekick Circuit.

The first film, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), introduced audiences to Munna — a good-hearted Mumbai don who enrols in a medical college to fulfil his father’s dream. The sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), took the franchise to new heights. Instead of continuing the previous story, it presented a fresh narrative where Munna starts following Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. The franchise became a success, with both films collecting ₹159.8 crore worldwide combined.

Arshad Warsi’s recent and upcoming work

Arshad is currently bagging praise for his performance in the crime thriller film Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, with Devas Dikshit, Tara Alisha Berry, Hemant Saini, and Ayesha Kaduskar in supporting roles, and is available to watch on ZEE5.

He has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta and others in key roles. The film's release date is yet to be announced. He will also be seen in Dhamaal 4, which stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi in lead roles. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2026.