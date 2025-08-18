Is Priyanka Chopra reminding fans about her Indian filmography ahead of SSMB29 teaser? Now shares memories from Kaminey

Another week, another nostalgic post from Priyanka Chopra. The actor has now shared memories from her 2009 movie, Kaminey. The film was directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and marked a sharp departure for Priyanka from her very ‘commercial’ image in the movies. Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bharadwaj's Kaminey.

A ‘sweety’ trip down memory lane for Priyanka

She wrote a long note about her character ‘Sweety Bhope’ alongwith a montage of her scenes from the movie. “I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time,” she said, reminiscing the time she got onboard the movie.

“He said he’d like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, ‘Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.’ And he said, ‘With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me.’ And I did," she added. Despite not being the lead, Priyanka left an indelible mark with her performance as the effervescent Sweety. Her chemistry with co-star Shahid Kapoor was also electric.

“He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part. But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him. A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf,” Priyanka later played a woman who gets married and then widowed seven times, in 7 Khoon Maaf for Vishal.

Ending her note on Kaminey, Priyanka mentioned Shahid too. “#Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part. @shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time in this set.” Those were the times. 16 years ago!" Shahid and Priyanka briefly dated in real life during this period as well.

What's the deal with the nostalgic posts?

Priyanka recently also shared a post about Anurag Basu's Barfi, in which she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor. Her back-to-back posts about Indian movies are making us wonder if she is soft-launching her return to desi cinema with SS Rajamouli and Mohan Babu's untitled SSMB29, also called Globetrotter. The film is in production and will mark Priyanka's first big Indian movie in many years.

Priyanka moved to Hollywood full-time after her wedding with singer Nick Jonas. She has been part of multiple Hollywood movies and series such as Quantico, Citadel, We Can Be Heroes, Baywatch, and most recently, Heads of State.

She shares daughter Malti Marie with Nick and is currently in US.