Isha Koppikar reveals divorce with Timmy Narang was 'very tough' for her: It was irresponsible of him because I wanted…

Isha talks about her divorce

When asked why they separated, Isha said, "I really cannot pinpoint what went wrong... we just kind of drifted apart. It was his decision, he said, This is not working out'. And I said, 'Okay, fine'. Then, we just parted ways. Only mature people can take decisions like these...It was easy for me not to give him a divorce, but that would go against my values. We separated amicably. It was very tough for me. I wanted some answers, which I got from the universe. I'm very spiritual. What's the point of being together and then bickering and fighting constantly? After all, when something stagnates, it stinks... even water."

Isha opens up about Timmy, Rianna

She also said that Timmy was 'irresponsible' in breaking the news suddenly without doing it the way she wanted for their daughter Rianna. "It was irresponsible of him because I wanted Rianna to accept it slowly. I wanted to bring it up with her in a different way, but before that, he spoke about it. He later agreed that it was a blunder and apologised for it," she added.

About Isha's family

Isha and Timmy divorced in November 2023. They tied the knot in November 2009. They reportedly fell in love after meeting at a gym. The duo had known each other for three years before they started dating. Isha and Timmy welcomed Rianna in July 2014.

About Isha, her career

Isha has featured in many movies. She made her film debut in 1997 with the Telugu film W/o V Vara Prasad. She has starred in many films such as Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Pinjar, Dil Ka Rishta, LOC Kargil, Krishna Cottage, Rudraksh, Hum Tum and Inteqam: The Perfect Game.