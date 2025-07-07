Ishaan Khatter grew up in 'Bombay struggling lifestyle’: By the time I was 16, I had lived in 17 houses

Actor Ishaan Khatter, son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar, might have filmy strings, but he had a humble upbringing away from the spotlight. In a new interview with Mid-Day, Ishaan opened up about his childhood, revealing that he grew up in rented homes, moving 17 houses by age 16. Ishaan was most recently seen in Netflix show The Royals.(Instagram)

Ishaan looks back

During a chat, Ishaan, brother of Shahid Kapoor, looked back at growing up in Mumbai. He was asked about early failures in life, to which Ishaan responded with "I failed in school.”

Talking about the years spent in school, Ishaan shared, “All my schooling was in Juhu. I was in Jamnabai for 10 years. Then I went to a school called Billabong High. For two years I tried to make sense of life as I was used to my friends. I had studied in one school till 8th grade. I always moved homes as we lived in rented houses. It was what people called the Bombay struggling lifestyle. By the time I was 16, I had lived in 17 houses. So, I was changing more houses than my age.”

He added, “When I changed school, the one social set I was used to had shifted. I was also making my peace with that... Then I started dancing. I told my mom that when I left Jamnabai in 8th grade, my academics started falling.”

Ishaan Khatter’s work front

Ishaan was most recently seen in the Netflix show The Royals alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the romantic comedy narrated the story of a royal family and their financial woes in modern-day India. The series also stars Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, and Sakshi Tanwar, among others. The show opened to mixed response, with many people slamming the pairing of Ishaan and Bhumi.

He also garnered attention when his film Homebound went to the Cannes Film Festival. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound had its world premiere at the Un Certain Regard section and received a 9-minute standing ovation. It is backed by Karan Johar.