Ishaan Khatter says Bollywood's notion of formula has been thwarted: 'I hope more people focus on making a good film'

Ishaan Khatter has weighed in on what ails Bollywood. All through this year, several high-profile and big budget Hindi films have fallen flat at the box office while films from south have raked in big money at the same time. Despite a mini resurgence in the last month, there are many who are still concerned about Bollywood’s form in terms of content and commerce. Ishaan has now said that it is because the set formula of what would work has vanished after the pandemic. Also read: Rishab Shetty says Bollywood is losing local touch due to western influence

Ishaan was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Even though the film got mixed to positive reviews, it did not fare too well at the box office, earning only ₹17.6 crore worldwide against a reported ₹25-crore budget.

In a recent interaction with The Hindu, Ishaan talked about audience’s changed tastes when it comes to cinema. “The viewing habits of people have changed. A lot of people are watching films on streaming platforms as opposed to stepping out into theatres. People are making choices, and that’s something we, as actors, have to learn. We don’t know what type of films people would prefer to watch at home, rather than on the big screen,” he said.

He added that after the pandemic, the idea of what film works has changed in Bollywood. “There was a notion that there’s a certain formula that works. That has now been thwarted. The best bet is to follow your gut creatively and to try and make a good film. I hope more people focus on making a good film, and worry about the rest later. That’s the optimistic way to look at it,” he added.

Ishaan will be next seen in the war drama Pippa. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan among others. Set in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film tells the true story of war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

