Ishaan Khatter makes fans scream as he pulls off butter smooth dance moves at Miss World 2025: Watch

Ishaan spreads dance cheer

Ishaan's dance performance was the show-stopping secret at the Miss World ceremony, and it left everyone utterly impressed.

Ishaan delivered an energetic performance at the Miss World ceremony, dancing to a medley of popular tracks, including the crowd favourite Zingaat from his film Dhadak. His dance moves to Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk and BTS' Mic Drop particularly caught everyone's attention and are now widely shared on social media.

Fans couldn't stop raving about Ishaan's performance. They showered him with praise for his energy, stage presence, and dance skills.

One fan wrote, “We couldn't have this feeling sink in as it all seemed so unreal...Forever grateful to have a day like this in life”, with another mentioning, “

“Crazyy Energyyy,” shared one.

BTS Army was also happy to see Ishaan grove on BTS track. One wrote, “@ishaankhatter sir this was unexpected but thank you. PS: I know the choreo is changed but appreciate the fact he tried it and IDK about anyone else but I got so excited seeing this”.

Reacting to the video of Ishaan Khatter’s dance, one social media user wrote, “As a kpop fan…..this is a crossover I never expected," while another one commented, “Ngl he should definitely do a dance collab with BTS”.

“He’s so talented,” one wrote.

About Miss World ceremony

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Opal was crowned Miss World Thailand 2025 on April 22, just a week before she departed to Hyderabad to participate in the 72nd edition of the Miss World. She has also represented her country in Miss Universe 2024, finishing third runner-up.

Miss India Nandini Gupta failed to make it to the finals. The 72nd Miss World grand finale was a night of glamour, celebration, and purpose. The evening was hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar.

At the ceremony, actor Rana Daggubati took the stage to present the Miss World Humanitarian Award to Sonu Sood for his impactful contributions to society.