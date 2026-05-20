Jack Ryan star John Krasinski wants to watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, says he hopes to be inspired by it

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has emerged as a global talking point after its blockbuster run at the Indian box office. The latest celebrity to join the film’s growing fanbase is Hollywood actor John Krasinski, who confessed that he is eager to watch Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller and is excited to see what he can take away from it creatively. (Also read: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War review: John Krasinski returns in a slick but uneven action thriller) Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as a massive success story in Indian cinema, setting new records along the way.

John Krasinski on Dhurandhar In an interview with NDTV, John praised Indian cinema while reacting to Dhurandhar and said he wants to watch the Ranveer Singh movie.

During the interview, John was asked whether he had watched Dhurandhar and what his views are on Indian cinema as a whole.

"I haven't seen the film. But as far as Indian films at large, some of the most cutting-edge movie making that we have. I know a lot of my filmmaking friends who are out there trying to direct movies are constantly and consistently blown away by films coming out from over there," John said.

The actor also shared that he would “love” to watch the film if he gets the opportunity, mentioning, “Of course. I love watching anything. It's always inspiring to see what everybody else is doing.”

Speaking about the solitary nature of both espionage and writing, John opened up about his creative process and how he develops ideas for his scripts. The actor said that working across different projects, worlds and genres gives him the freedom to constantly think about new stories. He shared that while shooting Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth, he was already mentally working on ideas related to Jack Ryan.

John explained that he keeps building the film in his mind every day and jotting down ideas along the way. According to him, once he can clearly visualise the movie right up to the end credits, he finally sits down to write the screenplay.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as a massive success story in Indian cinema, turning into a blockbuster at the box office and setting new records along the way. Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over ₹1790 crore.

The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

John Krasinski back as Jack Ryan John Krasinski is back in the OTT world with his spy thriller, Jack Ryan: Ghost War. John serves as the lead character and co-producer. He has also co-written the story and screenplay of the movie.

John is seen in the role of titular role of Jack Ryan, the former Marine and CIA analyst who gets pulled out of the office and into the field once again. Wendell Pierce has also returned as James Greer, the CIA deputy director. The film also stars Michael Kelly back as Mike November, Betzabeth Gabriel as Director Elizabeth Wright, and Sienna Miller as MI6 operative Emma Marlowe. Jack Ryan: Ghost War was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2026.