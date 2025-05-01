Jackky Bhagnani on failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘We mortgaged our properties to make this film’

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was touted to be the biggest film of 2024, but it turned out to be the biggest flop of the year. Now, producer Jackky Bhagnani has come out to address the underperformance of the project and the controversies surrounding it. Also read: Tiger Shroff charged ₹165 crore for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath? Producer claims Despite a massive budget of ₹ 350 crore, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan struggled to draw audiences to theatres after its first day.

Jackky Bhagnani breaks his silence

The actor-producer spoke about the film’s failure in a conversation with SCREEN. He shared the emotional toll of the film's failure, revealing that his family had to mortgage properties to fund the project.

Jackky said, “For me, it has been a huge learning. We invested a lot of money and I realised that just scale is not good enough. Somewhere, we felt that the content that was made didn’t resonate with the audience at all. The public is always right. If didn’t resonate then I have to go back to the drawing board and understand why did this piece of content didn’t resonate with the audience. I have to take that with a pinch of salt and not make that mistake in the future. I would like to say that the returns are not even less than 50%. I don’t think anyone can understand what our pain was.As a family, we have mortgaged our properties to make this film. We realise that there is no point in saying anything or speaking anything.”

He added, "We invested with faith, hoping a good piece of content is made and the audience will like it. The honest truth is all of this is noise, if the film did well, no controversy would have happened. It is not my nature to take sides but all I would like to say is it was tough times and it is very important that we should all be very conscious of each other’s money.”

About the film

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff joined forces for the first time in the action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite a massive budget of ₹350 crore, the movie struggled to draw audiences to theatres after its first day and ultimately ended its run with a disappointing ₹111.49 crore at the box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film became one of the biggest flops of 2024. It also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar.

After the release of the film, several crew members accused Pooja Entertainment of not clearing their payments on time. A report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the seven-floor office of the production banner in Mumbai has been sold off to clear off ₹250 crore debt amid the growing financial hassles.