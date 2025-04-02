Jacqueline Fernandez visits mother at Lilavati Hospital after she is admitted to ICU following stroke

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez mother, Kim, was hospitalised in Mumbai a few days ago. On Wednesday, the actor was seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital to be beside her mother. Her mother was admitted to the ICU after a heart stroke. (Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez's mother still in ICU; actor opts out of IPL 2025 performance) Jacqueline Fernandez wore a mask as she entered the hospital on Wednesday.

Jacqueline arrives at Lilavati hospital

Jacqueline was spotted arriving at the hospital entrance by the paparazzi outside the premises. The actor covered her face with a black mask, and wore a white salwar kameez. She got out of the car and was seen rushing inside the hospital.

Jacqueline skips IPL performance

Previously, a source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that she was supposed to perform at the IPL ceremony last week, but dropped out to be beside her mother. She was slated to attend the IPL game in Guwahati between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26. “Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL ceremony,” the source stated.

On Sunday, Jacqueline's Kick co-star Salman Khan was also spotted the hospital where he paid a visit to her mother to show his support.

Jacqueline made her acting debut in the film industry with 2009 film Aladin opposite Riteish Deshmukh. Since then she has starred in several hits like Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom, and Judwaa 2. Her latest release was Fateh, in which she starred opposite Sonu Sood. The action entertainer, which is available to watch JioHotstar, also marked the directorial debut of Sonu.

She will be seen next in Welcome To The Jungle, which stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, among others.