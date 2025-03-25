Menu Explore
Jacqueline Fernandez's mother still in ICU; actor opts out of IPL 2025 performance

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Mar 25, 2025 07:31 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim was hospitalised in Mumbai on Monday. The actor has opted out of professional commitments.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim, was hospitalised in Mumbai recently. The actor, who was supposed to perform at the IPL ceremony on Wednesday, has chosen to opt out, a source close to her confirmed to Hindustan Times. (Also Read: Interview | Jacqueline Fernandez: ‘Resilience is the most important lesson that I have learnt over the years’)

Jacqueline Fernandez was supposed to perform at the IPL ceremony on Wednesday.
Jacqueline Fernandez was supposed to perform at the IPL ceremony on Wednesday.

Jacqueline Fernandez to skip IPL ceremony

Jacqueline was spotted outside a Mumbai hospital on Monday because her mother, Kim, was hospitalised. A source close to the actor shares, “Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL ceremony.”

Jacqueline was to perform before the IPL game in Guwahati tomorrow between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders but she has chosen to skip. Her mother was admitted to the ICU after a heart stroke. The actor rushed back to Mumbai to be by her mom on Monday. She was even spotted shuttling between their Bandra home and the hospital on Monday. Her friend and co-star Salman Khan also visited the hospital to show his support.

Recent work

Jacqueline was most recently seen in the 2024 Sonu Sood-directed Fateh, which received lukewarm reviews. She also starred in Shreya Ghoshal and Tayc’s music video Yimmy Yimmy. She is now shooting for Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5.

Talking about her work, she recently told Hindustan Times, “And another is also a web show which I did, which I shot last year and is going to be released this year. I'm really excited about it because it is my first show and it's all about like dance and music. So that would be something new to the table this year.”

Jacqueline debuted in 2009 with Aladin and has since starred in films like Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and Mrs Serial Killer.

