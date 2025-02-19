Interview | Jacqueline Fernandez: ‘Resilience is the most important lesson that I have learnt over the years’

Before making her debut in Bollywood in 2009, Jacqueline Fernandez walked into the glamour industry as a model. And she loves every chance that takes her back to the ramp. The actor admits that she has found a lot about herself in the past 15 years. Also read: Jacqueliene Fernandez opens up about 'being in spotlight for reasons unrelated to work': What has helped me the most is… Jacqueline Fernandez recently walked as showstopper for designer Kanika Goyal at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jacqueline got candid about going back to the ramp as a showstopper for designer Kanika Goyal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh recently, finding her voice through fashion and her Bollywood career.

On going back to the ramp

Earlier this month, Jacqueline walked the ramp for designer Kanika Goyal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh. The event was organised in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

“It feels really great to be back. It is almost like home ground - walking on the ramp. I can see so many familiar faces. And of course, I feel very privileged to be part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. There are so many iconic moments that they have created, and it feels so special. It is amazing to see how this platform brings together celebrated designers like Kanika, style icons, and creative visionaries to create an immersive fashion experience,” Jacqueline tells us about walking the ramp.

The actor also revealed that she would love to have a “preshow ritual to be honest, but so much happens on that day that it's very difficult to follow it”. “Also, that you do show so frequently that anxiety, the nervousness, it doesn't, really, affect you anymore,” she shares.

On her fashion journey

For Jacqueline, who originally hails from Sri Lanka, her personal style journey has undergone a significant transformation over the years. Reflecting on her earlier days, she recalls being more experimental with her fashion choices. However, as time has passed, Jacqueline's priorities have shifted, and she now places comfort above all else when it comes to her style.

“I used to experiment a lot with my own personal style, my own personal fashion before. And I think now I feel comfortable being in something which is basic yet comfortable. Earlier, it was about experimenting more. Now it's, I truly understand what my sense of style is,” she confesses.

Ask her if fashion can be used as a form of self-expression and empowerment, Jacqueline quickly notes, “We are all unique in our personalities, and I think if you're able to express that through fashion, that's what creates something very beautiful to see. Also, because the fact that you know that no one is alike, I think that that is when you can bring it out through your fashion, that for me is something very stylish”.

On promoting positive body image

As the adage goes, "with great power comes great responsibility”, and Jacqueline firmly believes that this maxim holds especially true for actors. As influencers in the public eye, Jacqueline feels that actors bear a significant responsibility to promote positive body image and self-acceptance.

“I think by being as authentic to themselves as possible. And being honest as well about their bodies since they're public figures and they're role models to many. Their honesty affects a lot of people. So yeah, a lot more honesty and a lot more authenticity is definitely encouraged,” says the actor, who was last seen in Fateh.

On her Bollywood journey

She made her debut in the Indian film industry with 2009 film Aladin opposite actor Riteish Deshmukh. The film turned out to be a dud at the box office, but Jacqueline got noticed. She went on to do films such as Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and Mrs Serial Killer.

What's the most important lesson you've learned about yourself and your capabilities over the years?

“I think, resilience for me, it has always been something I have been very capable of. That's my discovery,” she shares.

In terms of upcoming projects and roles, Jacqueline is working on “two comedy movies coming up this year which is Houseful and Welcome”.

“And another is also a web show which I did, which I shot last year and is going to be released this year. I'm really excited about it because it is my first show and it's all about like dance and music. So that would be something new to the table this year,” she ends.