Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a customised private jet on Valentine’s Day: ‘Making it fully legal’

Sukesh pens another letter

He began his letter by calling Jacqueline his Valentine, adding, “This Valentine's is also extremely special because it’s just one step away from spending rest of our Valentine Days of our lives together”.

“Baby before I say further I wanna take a moment to say, Jackie I really really love you, you are the best Valentine in the world, love you like crazy. Baby you know, how special Valentines Day is for us, our relationship started on the day of Valentines, the day where we forgave and accepted each other the way we are, this will always remain the most special day of our lives. Its valentine how can I not surprise you baby, your Valentine’s day present is a specially made Gulfstream Jet, with your initials JF customized on the exterior and interior,” he added.

Sukesh also claimed that the registration Number of the jet is the date and birth month of Jacqueline. “It makes it extremely personalised for you my love; thanks to @Gulfstreammiddleeast for making this special for us. Baby you are always flying around the world for work shoots, now with this Jet, your travel will be extremely easy at your choice, and convenience,” he added.

More from the letter

In the letter, he goes on to share that he will be declaring the jet in his tax returns this year. “And paying the relevant gift taxes for the same, hereby making it fully legal and not any alleged proceeds of crime,” he shared.

Calling her “bomma”, Sukesh said that he was the luckiest man on the planet to have the “most prettiest, the most amazing human, you as my Valentine this life”.

The Sukesh and Jacqueline connect

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman, has been behind bars since 2015, facing charges of a massive multi-crore fraud. During the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into his alleged crimes, a connection to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez emerged. Sukesh has claimed that he is dating the actor. A few pictures of the two together also emerged online following the claims.

However, Jacqueline has denied Sukesh's claims, alleging that he deceived her into believing he was a legitimate businessman. Furthermore, she has accused Sukesh of using intimidatory tactics to threaten her, leaving her shaken and disturbed.