Jacqueline Fernandez's secret to glowing skin and glossy hair? Natural ingredients like egg white, yoghurt and honey

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's kitchen has more than just food — it's stocked with amazing natural beauty products. The Sri Lankan beauty believes in a more environment-friendly beauty routine and had shared her best skincare and haircare tips and tricks in an interview to Vogue India back in 2011. Also read | Aishwarya Rai's daily beauty routine at 50 is surprisingly simple Follow Jacqueline Fernandez's tips for glowing skin and luscious hair. (Instagram and Pexels)

‘My secret is an egg white mask for the hair’

Jacqueline said that her hair is her 'most important asset', partly because she takes good care of it. She added she was 'proud that it is in excellent condition'.

Asked about her hair rituals, the actor said, “My secret is an egg white mask for the hair and a beer rinse for shine.. It is very important to have a hair massage as your hair should be in top condition before styling. The conditioner you use is all important — hair needs that extra coating... I think my hair has remained thick and shiny because of all the fish I eat. I maintain my skin with my diet, not by applying a lot of products on my face."

‘I often use dahi and honey in a pack’

When it comes to skincare too, Jacqueline doesn't stray too far from ingredients found in her kitchen. Speaking about her top home remedies, she said, "When it comes to my skin I experiment with a lot of home remedies. I often use dahi (yoghurt) and honey in a pack to cool and soothe my face. I also use ice packs for my face and eyes as pick-me-ups – not applied directly, though. Wrap ice cubes in thin muslin or tissue and then place them gently on cheeks and eyes. I also sometimes use honey as a lip balm."

Jacqueline's diet includes superfoods

In the same interview, Jacqueline also revealed her diet, saying she starts her day with toast and muesli, lunch is salad and veggies, and dinner is 'very light'. The actor added that she usually goes for superfoods, which means a lot of salmon, sushi, and nuts.