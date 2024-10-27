Aishwarya Rai's daily beauty routine at 50 is surprisingly simple: 'Easiest thing and most effective thing...'

Stay 'hydrated and hygienic'

Asked about her morning beauty routine, Aishwarya said, “It’s very simple, actually. I’m every woman – we are all racing against time; you've got to get up and just get on with the day. So I think the easiest thing and the most effective thing is staying hydrated and hygienic. Be clean! You have to be clean to begin with. So when all these things are rooted in the right place, you're already on a positive start. Because, like I said before, it comes from the inside out. You need to be clean, you need to be hydrated and then the outside will look after itself.”

'Moisturising at the start and end of the day is natural'

She added, "Moisturising has also become a way of life because I started working really early, so it's become routine. It's important. So whether it's a career day, whether I’m working in cinema for the day or not, moisturising at the start and end of the day is natural for me."

When asked about the beauty advice she’d give her younger self, Aishwarya said she was not sure she drank enough water because she was 'too busy running around'. So, that's something she'd tell her younger self.

The actor also recalled 'the best piece of beauty advice she’s ever been given'. She said: 'It's about just being yourself'. She added 'just be yourself'. The actor added 'comfort is key' and it was important to 'be comfortable in your own skin'.