Fateh box office collection day 5: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez film sees slight rise on Makar Sankranti

Fateh box office collection day 5: A day after witnessing a dip in numbers on its first Monday, Sonu Sood's directorial debut saw renewed interest among the audience on Tuesday. As per Sacnilk, the action entertainer saw a slight rise in figures on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. (Also Read – Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood film witnesses crash lands on first Monday, earns just ₹85 lakh) Fateh box office collection day 5: Sonu Sood's film sees a slight rise.

Fateh numbers see a slight rise

Fateh earned ₹1.60 crore on its fifth day since release, tens of lakhs above its Monday collection of ₹95 lakh. After earning over ₹2 crore on every day from Friday to Sunday, Fateh failed to pass the Monday test as it earned only a little below ₹1 crore. But thanks to the festival of Makar Sankranti, the film has redeemed itself to some extent and managed to earn above ₹1.5 crore on Tuesday. Fateh has now clocked in ₹9.30 crore at the domestic box office, closing in on the ₹10 crore mark.

At the box office, it faces stiff competition from a bunch of South releases – the Hindi dubbed version of S Shankar's Telugu action entertainer Game Changer and Bobby Kolli's Telugu action drama Daaku Maharaaj, along with holdover releases like Haneef Adeni's Malayalam action thriller Marco and Sukumar's blockbuster action sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rise. This week, it'll find fresh competition in Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood period political thriller Emergency.

About Fateh

Fateh focuses on the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. Fateh is co-produced by Sonu's Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. The film has been lauded for its impressive action sequences.

“I always used to think that whenever a Bollywood movie is made - we often say that why our movies do not have action scenes like foreign movies. Why the foreign people not talk about our action scenes? It was always there in my mind, but as an actor, you do not have much say due to your limits including the production budget and script. When I became the director, I brought that into my movie,” Sonu told ANI.