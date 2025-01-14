Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood film witnesses crash lands on first Monday, earns just 85 lakh

Fateh box office collection day 4: The Sonu Sood film witnessed a massive drop in earnings on the first Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the Sonu Sood directorial debut has earned ₹7 crore since its release on January 10. The film has received mixed reviews. (Also Read | Fateh movie review: Sonu Sood goes into ‘Animal’ mode in this high-octane actioner) Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood in a still from the film.

Fateh box office

The film earned ₹2.4 crore on day one, ₹2.1 crore on day two, and ₹2.25 crore on day three. On day four (the first Monday), as per early estimates, the film collected only ₹85 lakh nett. So far, it has earned ₹7.60 crore. Fateh had an overall 10.37% occupancy on Monday.

The film released in theatres alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer. It has been facing stiff competition from the Hindi-dubbed version of the far bigger action film.

What Sonu said about directing Fateh

Recently, speaking with news agency ANI, Sonu said, "When you become director, then you can write actions. I wrote each action scene including if the character would be hit with a plate or spoon or pen or drill. So, time invested in writing made the action better. People are appreciating the action. We did a lot of work on that. We have also spent 2.5 months on an action shot. Hence, I believe that efforts always harbours appreciation."

During the promotions, Sonu reflected on the emotional and passionate journey of stepping into the director's chair. He had said, "Stepping into the director's chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls attention to the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world."

About Fateh

Fateh is a tale about the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the Covid-19 pandemic. Fateh features an ensemble cast that includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah alongside Sonu.