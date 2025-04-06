Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez dies in Mumbai days after hospitalisation due to stroke

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, died on Sunday in a Mumbai hospital, her team has confirmed. She was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital last month. Jacqueline Fernandez's mother was hospitalised for a few weeks.

Jacqueline's father, Elroy Fernandez, was earlier spotted outside the hospital. Jacqueline's mother was admitted after suffering a heart stroke. Kim was recovering in the ICU. In the last few weeks, Jacqueline was spotted visiting her mother in the hospital.

Last month, Jacqueline skipped the IPL ceremony in Guwahati as her mother wasn't well. A source close to her then told news agency ANI, "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother's side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony."

In an old interview, Jacqueline had talked about her mother to India TV. She called her mother an ‘inspiration’ and said, “My mom always supported me. I miss her a lot. I live here alone without my parents. There are these two people who have been so strong and they have been such an inspiration for me which always keeps me going."

Jacqueline was born in Manama, Bahrain and was raised in a multi-ethnic family. Her mother, Kim was of Malaysian and Canadian descent, whereas her father Elroy Fernandez, is from Sri Lanka. The couple met in the 1980s when Kim was working as a air hostess.