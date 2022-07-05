Janhvi Kapoor does near-perfect imitation of Friends' Janice with her iconic 'Oh my God' line and laugh. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is a big fan of the sitcom Friends and she made it clear as she mimicked one of the characters, Janice, in a new clip. Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Varun Dhawan shared a brief video in which Janhvi is seen sitting inside a moving vehicle. The actor was dressed in a black top and blue pants. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor recreates 'Pooja what is this behaviour' meme)

As the video started, Janhvi imitated Janice's iconic laugh. She then repeated her line, "Oh my God, Chandler Bing." Another person was also heard laughing from behind the camera as Janhvi smiled. Varun posted the video with the caption, "@janhvikapoor Aka Janice."

Margaret Wheeler played the role of Janice on the television sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004. In the show, she was the girlfriend of Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry. Fans have loved the character as much as the main cast comprising Matthew, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Currently, Janhvi is in Amsterdam with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan, shooting their upcoming film. On Tuesday, Janhvi announced that she has completed the Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal. She posted a picture with Varun as they posed for the camera twinning in similar outfits.

Janhvi captioned the post, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala." Reacting to the picture, Varun Sharma dropped red heart emojis. Pakistani actor Sajal Ali commented, "Can't wait to watch this one." Sajal featured with Janhvi's mother-late actor Sridevi in the film Mom (2017).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Bawaal went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Varun was recently seen in Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo. He will be next seen in Amar Kaushik's directorial Bhediya. Janhvi has a slew of projects lined up for release, including Aanand L Rai's production Good Luck Jerry, her father Boney Kapoor-backed Mili and Karan Johar's production Mr and Mrs Mahi.

