Janhvi Kapoor dons yellow swimwear as she savours the view in Maldives. See pics

Published on Dec 09, 2022 10:18 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a yellow swimsuit as she watched the sunset in Maldives. The actor shared new pictures of herself on Friday.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Janhvi Kapoor is currently holidaying in Maldives. The actor has now shared fresh pictures of herself as she slipped into a yellow bikini and chilled on a net to watch the sunset. The actor also shared a picture of her messy hair, endless ocean and the view she got from her cottage. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor laughs as paparazzi ask her for a party after buying new house in Mumbai

Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Friday, Janhvi wrote, “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean.” Her friend Orhan Awatramani reacted to her pics, saying, "Mermaid hair don’t care." Many wrote, “awesome” in the comments section. Many also called her “hot”.

On Thursday, Janhvi shared several pictures from her day in Maldives. She was seen in multiple outfits in pictures clicked at different times of the day. “The last 24 hours were fun,” she captioned the pics.

A picture showed her in gym wear as she worked out in the morning. She is seen in a floral swimsuit and a matching cap while enjoying her time at the sea during the day. She also went for a barefoot walk in an orange and yellow blouse and skirt. More pictures of her from the night show her relishing an ice-cream by standing by the sea. There are also pictures of the view from her hotel room and the night sky.

Her sister Khushi Kapoor wrote “wow” in the comments section of her pics.

Janhvi had a productive year 2022. She received praise for her performance in the film Good Luck Jerry. She played the title role in the Sidharth Sengupta film that released on Disney+ Hotstar in July. This was followed by Mili which released in theatres last month. She played the title role in this survival thriller produced by her father Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi has two films in pipeline. She has already wrapped Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and is currently working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She plays a cricketer in the film.

