Janhvi Kapoor looks uncomfortable as fans crowd her for selfies at Mumbai airport, internet says: 'Give her a break'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor returned to Mumbai from Paris ahead of her brother Arjun Kapoor's birthday. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor makes international runway debut at Paris event in mermaid gown, internet unimpressed) Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Janhvi gets mobbed by fans at airport

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actor was seen exiting the airport and walking towards her car. However, fans started approaching her for selfies, and Janhvi obliged. Soon, a crowd gathered around her for photos, and the actor looked visibly uncomfortable.

Janhvi clarifies it's not her birthday

After posing for the photos, Janhvi walked towards her car. When a paparazzi wished her, Janhvi replied, "Mera birthday nahi hai (It's not my birthday)." Before stepping inside her car, too, Janhvi posed for photos. For the travel day, Janhvi wore a black top under a green shirt, black trousers and shoes. She also wore a shawl and carried a bag.

Internet reacts to fan crowding Janhvi

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "She’s also human, give her a break. You can see she’s uncomfortable." "This is so wrong. You can't invade her private space," read a comment. A person said, "She's humble and polite. But this is no way to disturb her just because she is a celebrity." An Instagram user commented, "People crowding in on her just to click photos. She looks like she is in pain." Janhvi was later seen at Arjun Kapoor's home.

About Janhvi's upcoming films

Fans will see Janhvi in Ulajh, which will release on August 2. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh is written by Pareez Shaikh and Saria with the dialogues penned by Atika Chauhan. It is produced by Junglee Pictures.

Janhvi is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with action movie Devara: Part 1. It will release on September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, avnd presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the film. She was most recently starred in sports romance drama Mr & Mrs Mahi.