Janhvi Kapoor's makeup artist agrees actor objected to controversial shots in Peddi: 'She drew a professional line'

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama, Peddi, released in theatres on June 4. The film has faced criticism from a section of viewers over the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Amid the controversy, Janhvi's make-up artist has come out in support of the actor, sharing a post that claimed she had objected to certain shots in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor's make-up artist defends her amid Peddi criticism

Janhvi Kapoor's make-up artist defends her amid Peddi criticism.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid the ongoing criticism surrounding the portrayal of Janhvi's character in Peddi, her make-up artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda, has appeared to lend support to the actor. Taking to Instagram stories on Saturday, Savleen shared a slide from a post claiming that Janhvi had objected to certain shots in the film during post-production.

Jahnvi Kapoor's make-up artist shares post defending her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The post read, "It is easy to blame an actress for the roles she takes, but the actual timeline tells a different story. Reports show that Janhvi Kapoor explicitly questioned these shots during post-production, a boundary that perfectly mirrors her recent public stance against the industry's habit of oversexualizing women." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post read, "It is easy to blame an actress for the roles she takes, but the actual timeline tells a different story. Reports show that Janhvi Kapoor explicitly questioned these shots during post-production, a boundary that perfectly mirrors her recent public stance against the industry's habit of oversexualizing women." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The post further claimed that Janhvi had objected to the camera angles used in some scenes. It stated, "She drew a professional line, but the final edit kept the footage anyway. This isn't a case of an actress failing to stand up for herself. It is a director choosing to ignore a boundary because he decided her consent mattered less than his box office numbers." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post further claimed that Janhvi had objected to the camera angles used in some scenes. It stated, "She drew a professional line, but the final edit kept the footage anyway. This isn't a case of an actress failing to stand up for herself. It is a director choosing to ignore a boundary because he decided her consent mattered less than his box office numbers." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, following the controversy over the hypersexualisation of her character in the film, several fan clubs of the actor shared screenshots of text messages that were purportedly sent by Janhvi to them. The messages appeared to suggest that she had repeatedly raised concerns about the way certain scenes featuring her character were being filmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, following the controversy over the hypersexualisation of her character in the film, several fan clubs of the actor shared screenshots of text messages that were purportedly sent by Janhvi to them. The messages appeared to suggest that she had repeatedly raised concerns about the way certain scenes featuring her character were being filmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the most widely circulated screenshots is dated 30 October. In the conversation, Janhvi allegedly claimed that she had specifically asked for certain camera angles not to be used during filming. “I told him no b**b and waist shots. And Ram sir is so sweet he also yelled at him and said you will not take such angles of her ever again. So he got upset,” Janhvi wrote. The actor has not publicly reacted to the criticism so far.

The scenes that drew criticism

Since the film's release, viewers have criticised the way Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma, is introduced on screen. Many pointed to sequences that focus heavily on her body rather than establishing her as a character. Another scene that came under scrutiny involves Peddi expressing his desire to be with Achiyyamma despite her lack of interest and later kissing her during a power cut without her consent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology on X and acknowledged the concerns raised by audiences. A part of his statement read, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions."

About Peddi's box office performance

Despite the backlash, Peddi continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film has collected ₹126 crore net in India and over ₹190 crore worldwide. It also stars Ram Charan, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON