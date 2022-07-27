Janhvi Kapoor on getting flak for her ‘Nepotism’ movie comment: ‘I was sleepy, said so much bull**** in interviews’

Janhvi Kapoor has clarified her statement about making a film with brother Arjun Kapoor and naming it ‘nepotism’. The actor said that she has been so "exhausted" amid her jam-packed schedule that she doesn't know what she has said at any of her interviews. She is currently promoting her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says ‘math makes you retarded’, Twitter roasts her for it

Janhvi also seem to withdraw her warning that she would “screw" the trolls if they came after her sister Khushi Kapoor, who is going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Talking to Filmi Mirchi about claiming to make a film with her film family and calling it ‘Nepotism’, Janhvi said in almost a sleepy state, "I say so much bu*****t. See that's the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn't land very well."

She also opened up about not skipping the gym even after not having any sleep and travelling for long hours because it is what makes her feel good. Talking about one such incident, she said, “I was run out of sleep, I said, ok I will go to the gym because I need to look fit. I don't know what I did at the gym because I was so sleepy. I don't know what I have said at any of these interviews because I am so sleepy.”

Just like many such statements said in a sleepy state, Janhvi also reacted to her own statement of ‘screwing’ trolls who would target her sister Khushi Kapoor. “I was getting very passionate. What can I do, I can't go look around for them and do something. But it will upset me and it will upset me more than anyone saying anything about me,” she said.

Besides Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, her father Boney Kapoor's production titled Mili and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

