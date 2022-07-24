Janhvi Kapoor says ‘math makes you retarded’, Twitter roasts her for it: 'Arre didi!'

Janhvi Kapoor has raked up trouble on Twitter with her latest interview. The actor's opinion on mathematics has started a roasting party on social media. In the interview, Janhvi joked that maths can make one ‘retarded’. Her choice of words has not gone down well with many. (Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's maths logic stumps show's fans, they ask ‘Isn't she an engineer?’)

When asked about what subjects she liked in school as a student, Janhvi told The Curly Tales, that she liked literature and history the best. She said that those subjects make one ‘cultured’. About her least favourite subject, that is maths, she said, "I don't understand the point. Calculator invent hone ke baad aaj tak maine algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai toh itna kyun maine sar toda (I never used algebra since the invention of calculators, so why did I need to study it so hard). Like... what was the point? History and literature on the other hand make you cultured human. Maths just makes you like retarded I think.”

All mathematicians of the world pic.twitter.com/pHqxMWKJgk — Ujjwal (@TiwariAbhyankar) July 18, 2022

Reminds me of Kevin from The Office US. The man could do math when pies were involved but not without them. Similarly, she can probably do math when money or calories are involved but finds it retarded otherwise. pic.twitter.com/uCFPRwvbuc — Bun Maska (@me_retweeter) July 18, 2022

This particular clip from the interview was shared on Twitter. Many reacted to Janhvi's argument about never needing maths and algebra in life, the logic that algebra has been rendered pointless by the use of calculators and the rather insensitive use of the word ‘retarded’.

“'Maths makes you retarded' arey didi (oh sister),” wrote a Twitter user. “She could have just said I liked history literature more than maths. But no she had to say 'cultured human' thing. So all doctors engineers or people working in marketing finance or human resources are not cultured because they didn't have literature and history as their core subjects,” tweeted another. “Oh gosh. I'm actually quite offended by this 'cultured human.' Maths gave me (& I'm sure many others) a whole career that we got by our own merit!! Coz ‘retards’ like us don't have papa's money and a Kapoor surname to hand us our entire future, career and lives on a platter,” wrote another. “Not liking a subject is very much okay but saying that studying a subject makes you retarded??! Does she understand how offensive that word is,” wrote another person.

Others also defended her, saying that maths invokes such feelings in them as well. “I’m sorry but she’s clearly not being absolute serious about maths making you retarded. It’s just her take on not liking maths. I say the same all the time and would agree with her. Y’all take everything too seriously about these star kids just to pick on them without reason,” read a tweet.

Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. In it, she plays a Bihari woman who plays a drug courier for a gang of smugglers.

