Janhvi Kapoor raises concerns about her fake pictures on social media: 'So many AI images circulated against my will'

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the digital landscape, concerns around its misuse are becoming increasingly prominent, especially within the entertainment industry. At the recent trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, lead actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the darker side of AI, particularly its impact on creativity and consent. Janhvi Kapoor raised concerned about her fake images online.

Janhvi, Varun talk about AI

Janhvi, who plays the titular Tulsi in Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming rom-com, shared a personal experience that highlights a growing concern among actors. “When I see on social media, there are so many AI images being circulated against my will,” she said. “You and I can say it’s an AI image, but the common man will think, ‘Yeh toh yeh pehen ke pohonch gayi (She actually went out wearing this).’” The actor, who described herself as “old-school,” stressed the importance of preserving human creativity and authenticity in storytelling.

Varun echoed her sentiments, noting that while technology has opened new doors, it also comes with serious downsides. “Technology is helpful, but it has its demerits. Laws and regulations are needed to protect actors and their identity from being misused,” he said. He also pointed out that what makes actors truly irreplaceable is their unique ‘X-factor’, something no algorithm can replicate.

This conversation comes as the Indian film industry grapples with ethical questions surrounding AI. Recently, outrage erupted when Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa was altered using AI and re-released in Tamil with a different ending, sparking debates on creative control and authenticity.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Set amid the colourful chaos of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer hints at a blend of romance, humour, and family drama. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is slated for release on 2 October.