Janhvi Kapoor reveals if Sridevi and Boney Kapoor named her after Urmila Matondkar’s character in Judaai

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has revealed if she was named after the character played by actor Urmila Matondkar in Judaai. In a new interview, she said that both her parents--father, producer Boney Kapoor and mother, late actor Sridevi liked the name from before the film was made. She also recalled that Sridevi 'was really obsessed with the idea' that the name's meaning is purity. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor talks about gaining Arjun Kapoor, Anshula as siblings ‘at later stage in life’: 'Who else can say that')

Judaai, released in 1997, was directed by Raj Kanwar. It features Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar, Kader Khan, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh and Saeed Jaffrey. It was a remake of the 1994 Telugu film Subhalagnam. While Anil played the character Raj Verma, Sridevi was seen as Kajal Jain Verma while Urmila essayed the role of Janhvi Sahni Verma.

In an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi has said, "No, I was not named after Urmila’s character in Judaai. I think dad just really liked the name from before the film and mom did too. I think mom was really obsessed with the idea that the meaning of it was purity and she would keep looking at me and keep telling me that I look pure and pure soul and things like that. So I feel it really resonated with her in that sense."

When asked about her reaction to being told that she reminded people of her mother, Janhvi said, "It feels good when they say that I remind them of my mom. But it’s also logical, I mean we have the same genes. But it means a lot. I think that I get so happy when I see so much of my mom in my sister and I like to think that it’s vice versa too so to me, it’s comforting and obviously very flattering."

Speaking about her father being a single parent, Janhvi said that it’s new for him, adding that he’s 'become more of a friend to us than anything else'. She also added that their relationship has become more honest and transparent.

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Sajid Nadiadwala's Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is touted as a love story and will release on April 7 next year. She recently wrapped up shooting for Milli opposite Sunny Kaushal. Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry.

