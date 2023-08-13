Janhvi Kapoor shares pic of Sridevi sitting on her mom's lap: ‘I wish I had you with me like this’

On the 55th birth anniversary of legendary actor Sridevi, daughter Janhvi Kapoor has shared a touching note about how she is not here to see her doing well in her career. The actor shared an unseen candid picture of Sridevi sitting on the lap of her mom Rajeswari on the set of one of her films. Also read: Sridevi wanted to ‘age gracefully’, said seeing her kids happy was her instant mood-lifter Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor shared pictures of Sridevi on her birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor's note for Sridevi

Talking about what Sridevi had but she doesn't have it in her life, Janhvi wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I’m on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday. And you could tell me if I’m myself pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you’d be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day."

Sharing a sweet message for her, Janhvi added, "I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you’re with us still. You’re the reason we keep going, hope you’re having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today.”

Janhvi's friends Orhan Awatramani and Aaliyah Kashyap and designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in reactions to the post. Cheering her up, her cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Love you.” Raja Kumari commented, “You make us all so proud.” A fan wrote, “sending you so much love.”

Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share Sridevi's pics

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi.

Her sister Khushi Kapoor shared a cute childhood picture of her mom on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday mama.” The picture showed Sridevi posing with a smile while standing between young Khushi and Janhvi. Boney Kapoor also shared a picture from their younger days on his Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday”.

Sridevi's Mr India co-star and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor also shared an unseen candid picture with her on Twitter. “Happy birthday, Sri… Your legacy lives on, and your impact on the world of cinema is everlasting. You are deeply missed and forever cherished!”

