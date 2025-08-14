Janhvi Kapoor takes co-star Sidharth Malhotra to Tirumala on Sridevi’s birth anniversary. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor marked the birth anniversary of her late mother, legendary star Sridevi, with a heartfelt visit to the sacred Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. Her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra joined her on the spiritual journey, turning the personal pilgrimage into a moment of gratitude and connection with fans. Marking Sridevi's birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirumala temple with Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth posts video of their visit to Tirumala

The duo shared a light-hearted video on their way to the temple, where Sidharth, new to the experience, began by saying, “Hello guys, abhi bas hum chal rahe Tirupati ki taraf (We are walking towards Tirupati),” only for Janhvi to gently correct him with a smile, “Tirumala ki taraf (Towards Tirumala).”

“This is my first time here,” Sidharth continued, “Janhvi comes every year, and this time my Sundari has brought me here.” The two actors expressed their shared appreciation for the audience’s love for Param Sundari so far. “We put in all this hard work so that you enjoy our work,” Sidharth added. “We’ve received so much love for our trailer and songs. Thank you.”

Janhvi, known for her spiritual devotion to Lord Venkateswara, often visits Tirumala to mark significant milestones be it film releases, birthdays, or moments of remembrance. This year’s visit held special significance, falling on Sridevi’s birth anniversary, adding an emotional weight to the occasion.

Though casually dressed for the journey, Janhvi in a soft pink kurta and Sidharth in a crisp white shirt, the actors later changed into traditional attire to offer prayers in accordance with temple customs.

Janhvi shares childhood pictures with mom Sridevi

Janhvi also shared a carousel of unseen pictures from her childhood with her mother, Sridevi, and father, Boney Kapoor. In one picture, baby Janhvi is adorably looking at her mom, while Sridevi smiles for the camera with Boney on the side. Another picture shows a teenage Janhvi posing for a family picture with Khushi, Sridevi, and Boney. All of them are wearing South-Indian attire.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari, set to release on 29 August, is a sweeping love story set against the lush backdrop of Kerala. With visuals of rain-soaked streets, romantic bike rides along the backwaters, and historic architecture, the film promises a nostalgic Bollywood experience infused with drama, humor, and heartfelt emotion.