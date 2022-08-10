Janhvi Kapoor talks about bond with Arjun Kapoor ahead of Raksha Bandhan: 'I look up to him for the man he is'

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about his relationship with her actor-brother Arjun Kapoor and how she shares a special bond with him. The actor talked about first time she tied a rakhi to Arjun, calling it “a special moment”. ( Also read: Arjun Kapoor on old equation with Janhvi Kapoor: 'There was no communication')

Arjun and Janhvi are both children of producer Boney Kapoor. But while Arjun is the son of Boney's first wife Mona Shourie, Janhvi is the daughter of Boney's second wife Sridevi. The two actors did not grow up with the best of equations but have become close over the last few years.

While talking about her equation with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi told the Times of India, “There is no such thing as an ideal relationship. If there is a sense of trust, security, and understanding, these things can mean different things to different people, and that relationship is as close to being an ideal one. I have all of these in a modern, new and alternate capacity with Arjun bhaiyya. I look up to him for the man he is. What I share with him is a special relationship. I am just lucky to have him in my life.”

She added, “The first time when I tied Arjun bhaiyya a rakhi was definitely the most memorable Rakshabandhan for me. It wasn’t too long ago, but it was special.”

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children with his first wife Mona Shourie. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are Boney’s daughters with late actor Sridevi. Arjun had previously said that after Sridevi’s death in 2018, all of Boney’s kids bonded.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Masala.com, Arjun was asked about his rapport with his sisters, when he said: “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

