Janhvi Kapoor talks about hospitalisation in a new post, shares video three days after getting discharged

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was discharged from the hospital recently, has shared a post talking about it. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Janhvi shared a video showing her transition from no makeup to glam look. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor discharged from hospital after bad bout of food poisoning) Janhvi Kapoor shared a post on Instagram.

Janhvi grooves to song from Ulajh

In the video, Janhvi was at first seen in her pyjamas without any makeup. The video next showed her in a blue outfit, wearing glam makeup and sunglasses. She gave different poses as her Ulajh song Shaukan, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and Shashwat Sachdev, played in the background.

Janhvi talks about hospitalisation

Janhvi captioned the post, "This babe was in the hosp 3 days ago (face with thermometer emoji). Aur aaj (And today)? Poora ka poora (lion emoji) kha jayegi (drooling face and two hearts emojis) (She will devour the lion). #Ulajh in theatres on the 2nd of August (spider web emoji)."

Why was Janhvi hospitalised

The actor was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being treated for food poisoning. Janhvi was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai on Thursday due to deteriorating health and was later diagnosed with food poisoning.

Earlier, a source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that Janhvi was suffering from a “severe case of food poisoning”. At that time, it was reported that she is on the way to recovery now, “though she is struggling with weakness”.

About Janhvi's film Ulajh

The next day, on Monday, Ulajh song Shaukan released. Recently, the makers also unveiled the trailer of the film, which showed Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on.

More about Ulajh

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival. Ulajh, scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2.