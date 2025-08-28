Janhvi Kapoor visibly uncomfortable among Lalbaugcha Raja crowd, Sidharth Malhotra steps in to shield her. Watch

As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continue in full swing across Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities made their way to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings. Among them were Param Sundari stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, who visited the revered pandal on Wednesday along with director Tushar Jalota. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for Ganesh Chaturthi blessings, alongside director Tushar Jalota. The duo stars in the upcoming film Param Sundari, set to release on August 29.

Janhvi looked radiant in a traditional red saree with a gold temple border, while Sidharth opted for a pastel pink kurta-pajama, exuding festive elegance.

However, the heavy crowd and chaos at the pandal seemed to overwhelm Janhvi. In videos captured by paparazzi, she appeared visibly uncomfortable as the crowd pressed in. Sensing her unease, Sidharth was seen protectively shielding her, ensuring she had space to move and remained safe through the crowd.

The duo, along with director Jalota, completed their darshan, offering prayers for the success of their upcoming film Param Sundari.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari stars Janhvi as Sundari and Sidharth as Param. The romantic comedy, set against Kerala’s picturesque backdrop, explores the cross-cultural romance between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl.

Alongside the lead pair, the cast includes Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhartha Shankar, and Inayat Verma. After an initial release plan for July, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 29.