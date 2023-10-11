Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman come together for an ‘iconic’ ad for Oppo. Watch

Oppo just dropped its latest ad campaign starring actors Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor. The ladies were dressed to impress in glamorous black outfits as they admired the brand's new flip phone. Throughout the ad, they lounged around a grand mansion, posed for selfies with loaded glances, walked in style, all while looking pristine and showcasing the phones camera features. Also read: Zeenat Aman praises Janhvi Kapoor's recreation of her look Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in their new ad.

Watch Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor's ad

At one point, Janhvi tells someone, who called her on her flip phone, "Sorry, I am with an icon!" Sharing it on Instagram, the actor wrote in her caption, “With @thezeenataman and the OPPO Find N 3 Flip, together we redefine what it means to be iconic! Here’s to celebrating elegance, style and class in every frame. @oppoindia.”

Reactions to their ad

"Such beauties," read a comment on their video. A person also commented, "You (Janhvi) do your promotion, but all my eyes are on you only." One more said, "ICONIC (crying and fire emojis); give us a movie with you two please." A fan also said, "You two are everything!" Another wrote, "Icons only (fire emojis)." A fan also commented, "Simply iconic and stunning."

Janhvi and Zeenat's brand promotion

Last week, Janhvi and Zeenat had teased their Instagram followers about their collaboration. Janhvi had shared a video on Sunday in which she was seen in a look inspired by Zeenat, and also said the line of her popular song Laila Main Laila. Soon enough, Zeenat had responded to the actor's video, and called it 'a gorgeous recreation of one of her most memorable and beloved outfits.'

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat then posted a picture of herself holding a phone and smiling. In the caption, she wrote, "Some looks never go out of style, and are reinvented by every passing generation. @janhvikapoor, you had me swooning with your gorgeous recreation of one of my most memorable and beloved outfits." She further added, "The feather boa, that curve-hugging sequined gown, the silver headband… and best of all, your joy and confidence. Beautiful! Like I said, true fashion is timeless. It has a little to do with clothes, and a lot to do with attitude. All the rest? It’s just a trend."

The veteran actor then concluded her caption by requesting Janhvi to call her. "Give me a call, Janhvi. I suspect there’s a thing or two that we can learn from one another - heart to heart, face to face, Gen Zeenat to Gen Z." she wrote.

