Javed Akhtar praises Taapsee Pannu's ‘very graceful’ film Assi, says it touches ‘both heart and mind at the same time’

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has praised actor Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha. As reported by India Today, Javed reviewed the film, calling it "very graceful." He said that the film is "deeply emotional" and that it will "resonate with ordinary people." Javed Akhtar has only good things to say about Taapsee Pannu's Assi.

Javed Akhtar praises Taapsee Pannu's Assi Javed said that the film touched his heart and mind as well. He said, "Some pictures touch your heart. And some films operate on an intellectual level; they engage your mind. But very few films manage to touch both your heart and your mind at the same time. I believe Assi is one such film. On one level, it is a deeply emotional story that will resonate with ordinary people. But on another level, it leaves behind some very serious questions. It does not hand out easy answers. Instead, it places those questions before society."

Javed said Assi leaves the audience with both questions and answers "Anyone who thinks deeply, who pays attention to what is happening around us, will walk away from this film reflecting on it. It has been narrated in a very graceful and compelling manner. And ultimately, the film leaves you with both answers and questions," he added.

About Assi The film has so far earned nearly ₹7 crore nett in India as per Sacnilk.com. Taapsee plays her lawyer in the film, which also stars Kani Kusruti. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy round out the cast of Assi. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa have special appearances.

The film is produced by T-Series and Sinha's own Benaras Mediaworks. The movie follows Parima (Kani), a married woman living in Delhi, who is abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men.

The film tracks the traumatic aftermath, focusing on the police investigation and the subsequent legal battle. The film also marks the third collaboration for Taapsee and Anubhav after their work in 2018's Mulk and Thappad, which released in 2020.