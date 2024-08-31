Javed Akhtar says society is not clear who is a contemporary woman: 'Main chup rahungi is out'

Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar recently spoke about about cinema and storytelling. In an interview with The Indian Express, the veteran lyricist-screenwriter reflected on the portrayal of female characters and contemporary society's understanding of women. (Also read: Farhan Akhtar opens up on impact of Javed Akhtar's divorce on his own marriage) Javed Akhtar emphasised the lack of understanding of contemporary women in society.

Javed Akhtar on contemporary women in cinema

Javed, while speaking of contemporary morality in storytelling, said, “When society is clear about contemporary morality and aspirations, great writing can emerge. The writer is a part of society, breathing the same air. This is how great roles come about. Meena Kumari in Saheb, Biwi Aur Ghulam, Nargis in Mother India, and Waheeda Rehman in Guide exemplify this. However, when morality is unclear, issues arise.”

He also said, “Look at these two girls - Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. They were not less talented than any so-called heroine of the past. But did they get one big role? Not because anybody was their enemy. But at that point, society was not clear about the contemporary woman. 'Main chup rahungi' is out, but who is in? Nobody knows. Till today, we are roaming in the dark trying to find the modern woman. Zoya had told me, 'You will not praise me on the stage. I find it embarrassing when you say good things about me.' But Zoya, the fact is the only contemporary woman I have seen is in your films.”

Javed Akhtar in Angry Young Men

Javed recently featured in a documentary series titled Angry Young Men. The show depicts the cinematic journey of his partnership with Salim Khan. Directed by Namrata Rao, the documentary highlights how the Salim-Javed partnership resulted in 22 blockbusters out of their collaboration in 24 films. The veteran screenwriters also discuss their split in the series. The show features Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and many other celebrities.

Angry Young Men was released on August 20. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.