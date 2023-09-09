News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses 200 cr worldwide in 2 days, highest for a Hindi movie

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses 200 cr worldwide in 2 days, highest for a Hindi movie

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 09, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has crossed ₹100 crore domestically and ₹200 crore globally within a span of two days.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. After earning 127.50 crore at the Indian box office, the action thriller has now made 234.29 crore at the global box office. The film earned 109.24 on Friday at the worldwide box office. (Also Read: Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters 100 crore club in India, mints 53 cr)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore worldwide
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has crossed 200 crore worldwide

Jawan's worldwide total so far

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted the worldwide figures of Jawan on Saturday. He mentioned that the film entered the coveted 200 crore club worldwide in just two days. Jawan made 125.05 crore on Thursday and 109.24 crore globally on Friday.

Thus, its worldwide collection currently stands at 234.29 crore. Manobala added that the film is all set to score the biggest weekend for any Bollywood film across the world.

Jawan's domestic BO

Jawan garnered 53 crore nett in India on Friday across all languages. On Thursday, the film earned 74.5 crore. This included 65.5 crore in Hindi, 5.3 crore in Tamil and 3.7 crore in Telugu. Till now, the total box-office collection of the film is 127.50 crore domestically.

Shah Rukh pens note

Responding to the audience's overwhelming reactions after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh penned a note on X. It read, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanjay Dutt among others. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri's Red Chillies Entertainment. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is playing in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Hindustan Times review of Jawan stated, “Jawan doesn't conform to any set templates or tropes and mixes everything that makes for an engaging and entertaining watch. Mention commercial, masala potboiler with action, drama, song and romance and Jawan has it all in abundance.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out