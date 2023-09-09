Guess the link between Jawan and Om Shanti Om? It's the 'Shah Rukh Khan avenging Deepika Padukone' cinematic universe

Fans who have watched Jawan cannot get over what Deepika Padukone brings to the table as Aishwarya in the film. They're also drooling over the insane chemistry between Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan, which dates back to their first film, Om Shanti Om (2007). Now, fans have noticed a fairly interesting parallel between the two films. (Also Read: Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters ₹100 crore club in India, mints ₹53 cr)

Om Shanti Om vs Jawan

Om Shanti Om and Jawan have an interesting SRK-Deepika parallel

On Saturday, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Netflix India posted a picture of Deepika and Shah Rukh from Farah Khan's 2007 blockbuster reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om. The caption read, "Fans of the "SRK avenging Deepika" cinematic universe (teary eyed emoji)."

Spoiler for Jawan starts

The caption is a wink to their latest film, Atlee's action thriller Jawan, in which Deepika plays Shah Rukh's wife. Their track is set in the 1980s, where Shah Rukh plays a jawan or an Indian Army soldier called Vikram Rathore. When Vikram challenges notorious arms dealer Kaali (Vijay Sethupathi), the latter ends up killing (seemingly) Vikram and getting Aishwarya framed in a murder case, leading to her death by hanging. Before she is hanged, Aishwarya gives birth to Azad (Shah Rukh in a double role) in jail, who grows up to avenge his mother's death by eventually hanging Kaali, with help from his gang, including the estranged father Vikram Rathore.

Spoiler for Jawan ends

The plot thus is an interesting parallel to Om Shanti Om, where Shah Rukh's character Om witnesses Arjun Rampal's character Mukesh Mehra kill Deepika's Shantipriya in the 1970s. When Shah Rukh takes another birth as Om Kapoor in the 2000s, he goes on to avenge Shantipriya's death by (kind of) killing Mukesh.

About Jawan

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sanjay Dutt among others. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It's playing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas, and has already grossed over ₹100 crore in India and over ₹200 crore globally. Jawan will later stream on Netflix India.

