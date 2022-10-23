Jaya Bachchan is in the happiest mood as she clicks pics with Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker at Diwali party. See pics

Jaya Bachchan had a blast at designer Abu Jani's Diwali bash where clicked candid pictures with Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha. Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha's actor husband Ali Fazal also attended the party on Saturday. Swara later took to her Instagram Stories to share some happy pictures from the bash. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Jaya Bachchan attend Abu Jani's Diwali bash

Swara shared a picture and captioned it “Mukkebaaz”. It showed Jaya sitting between Swara and Richa, showing a punch to the camera. Ali Fazal reacted to the pic, "God you three make a team." Richa wore a traditional yellow outfit while Swara was in a white lehenga. Jaya was in an embroidered white salwar suit.

Swara also thanked Richa and Ali Fazal for clicking their pictures. Sharing a solo picture with Jaya as both of them smiled for the lens, she wrote, “Love her! Wanna be like her when I grow up (more).”

Swara Bhasker with Jaya Bachchan, Richa Chadha and Sonali Bendre.

Swara also shared a picture with Taapsee Pannu and captioned it, “The Cancelled Club…not!” It also had Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and designer Sandeep Khosla in the frame. There was also a picture of her with Jaya and Sonali Bendre.

Swara Bhasker with Taapsee Pannu, Shagun Pannu and Sonali Bendre.

She went on to share a video of her grooving with Sonali Bendre to the latter's song Humma Humma. Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Of course I am crazy excited! I danced with the OG Humma Girl to Humma Humma. The wonderful and beautiful Sonali Bendre.”

Swara Bhasker was last seen in Jahan Chaar Yaar. She will next be seen in a murder mystery titled Mimamsa and Mrs Falani. Richa and Ali recently celebrated their wedding in a multiple-day ceremony. Jaya will now be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will release next year.

